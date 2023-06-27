Columbus, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2023) - Better For You Wellness, Inc. (OTCQB: BFYW), a leading Ohio-based plant-based and science-focused wellness company operating in the rapidly-growing $1.5T wellness industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its soon-to-be-acquired Stephen James Curated Coffee Collection (SJCCC) at Kroger, the nation's largest grocer.

Stephen Letourneau, Chief Branding Officer of BFYW, dedicated over a year to sourcing the finest beans for SJCCC from coffee farms around the globe. Guided by Barney Kroger's philosophy, "Be particular. Never sell anything you would not want yourself," With this in mind, Letourneau meticulously selected premium beans that have now found their place in Kroger's extensive coffee lineup.

"As a coffee lover and self-proclaimed 'coffee geek,' I take immense pride in discovering the highest quality, most delicious, and environmentally responsible beans from around the world," expressed Letourneau. "Each coffee is thoughtfully curated to showcase the exceptional beans from individual farms, resulting in a truly extraordinary coffee experience."

The initial launch of SJCCC will take place in Ohio, the shared headquarters of Kroger, BFYW, and SJCCC. Letourneau explained that the Company chose a gradual approach instead of an immediate nationwide rollout, starting with Ohio stores.

"We've learned from past experiences that an all-door launch can be exciting while also presenting significant challenges. Instead, we have chosen to begin sales in Ohio stores, familiarize ourselves with the Kroger system, fulfill store demands, target our advertising efforts, and drive sales. Once we have accomplished these objectives, we will collaborate with Kroger to expand our footprint and scale accordingly."

In addition to the coffee lineup, the Stephen James Curated Coffee Collection offers whole bean and ground coffee for retail and wholesale purposes, catering to restaurants, hotels, and resorts. Over the next two quarters, SJCCC will introduce individual serving pods (K-Cup-style and Nespresso-style) and ready-to-drink Nitro Cold Brew.

"I believe that the first cup of coffee in the morning should be an opportunity to take a moment for yourself, to be intentional and fully present." Letourneau concluded, "With that in mind, we created a personalized experience around coffee as our contribution to your conscious lifestyle."

Lifestyle shot of Stephen James Curated Coffee Collection's Medium Roast

Kroger Logo

About Better For You Wellness:

Better For You Wellness, Inc. (OTCQB: BFYW) is an Ohio-based plant-based and science-focused wellness company dedicated to providing high-quality, innovative products that enhance well-being and promote a balanced lifestyle. Better For You Wellness is leading the way in the wellness industry with a solid commitment to clean beauty and natural ingredients. Learn more at https://BFYW.com.

