

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Left-wing progressive leader Olivia Chow has been elected as the Mayor of Toronto. Daughter of Chinese immigrants, she is the first Chinese-Canadian mayor of Canada's largest city.



In her victory speech, the Hong Kong-born recalled arriving in Canada at age 13.



Chow, 66, vowed to raise low property taxes and support people facing unaffordable housing. During her election campaign, Chow had pledged to resolve Toronto's housing affordability crisis.



She also promised to work to build a city that is 'more caring, affordable and safe'.



She emerged victorious from among a record field of 102 candidates to end more than a decade of conservative rule.



Chow received 37 percent of the vote in Monday's election.



A second mayoral election in eight months was necessitated by the sudden resignation of incumbent John Tory over a newspaper report about his relationship with a 31-year-old staffer.



The provincial government in Ontario had granted more powers to Toronto's mayor last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken