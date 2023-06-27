

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department continued this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Tuesday, revealing this month's sale of $43 billion worth of five-year notes attracted above average demand.



The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.019 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.52.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $43 billion worth of five-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.749 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.58.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.46.



On Monday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $42 billion worth of two-year notes attracted well above average demand.



The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $35 billion worth of seven-year notes on Wednesday.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken