

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss stocks started off on a positive note on Tuesday, but retreated soon and spent much of the day's session in negative territory before settling flat.



The mood was cautious amid persisting concerns about rising interest rates and economic slowdown.



The benchmark SMI ended at 11,142.65, up less than a point from previous close. The index, which advanced to 11,184.96 in early trades, touched a low of 11,113.00 later on in the session.



Logitech rallied more than 2.5%. Swiss Re, Swiss Life Holding, Kuehne & Nagel, Richemont, ABB and Sika gained 1 to 1.6%.



Lonza Group and Givaudan ended lower by 1.19% and 1.08%, respectively. Roche Holding ended 0.86% down.



In the Mid Price Index, Meyer Burger Tech shed about 4%. Straumann Holding ended 1.37% down, while AMS and Galenica Sante closed lower by 1.14% and 1.05%, respectively.



Schindler Holding gained 3.4%, Schindler Ps surged about 3.3% and DocMorris advanced 2.1%. SGS, Belimo Holding, Dufry, Baloise Holding, Flughafen Zurich and Georg Fischer gained 0.7 to 1.1%.



