

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics Land Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics (GD), said that it has been selected by the U.S. Army to advance to the detailed design and prototype build and test phases of the XM30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle competition.



The U.S. Army Contracting Command awarded General Dynamics Land Systems $768.7 million firm-fixed-price contract for Phase III and IV detailed design and prototype build and testing.



Formerly known as the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV), the XM30 is the Army's next generation infantry fighting vehicle developmental program that will replace the Bradley Fighting Vehicle.



