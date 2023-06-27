Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Kommt bald die Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye? Pennystock ade, hallo Nasdaq?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AEE0 | ISIN: CA71678F1080 | Ticker-Symbol: 6P4
Frankfurt
28.06.23
08:11 Uhr
1,020 Euro
+0,030
+3,03 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETRUS RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETRUS RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0201,07011:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.06.2023 | 23:12
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Petrus Resources Ltd. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrus Resources Ltd. ("Petrus" or the "Company") (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its annual general meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting"). The resolutions approved at the Meeting were as follows:

The resolution to fix the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting at five (5) directors was approved with 99.951% of votes in favor.

The resolution to appoint the five (5) nominees as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed, was passed by way of ballot and each of the directors received the following votes for their election:

Nominee Outcome of Vote Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Donald Gray

 Elected
 94,081,080
 99.588%
 388,978
 0.412%
Donald Cormack

 Elected 94,229,409 99.745% 240,649 0.255%
Patrick Arnell

 Elected 93,839,013 99.332% 631,045 0.668%
Ken Gray

 Elected 94,448,751 99.977% 21,307 0.023%
Peter Verburg Elected 94,226,409 99.742% 243,549 0.258%

The resolution to approve a reduction in the stated capital of the common shares of the Company was approved with 99.916% of votes in favor.

The resolution to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company's auditor was approved with 99.984% of votes in favor.

ABOUT PETRUS
Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.

For further information, please contact:
Ken Gray
President and Chief Executive Officer
T: 403-930-0889
E: kgray@petrusresources.com


Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.