

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks traded higher on Wednesday, with travel-related stocks leading the surge on optimism about the U.S. economy.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 32 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,493 after closing 0.1 percent higher the previous day.



Airline EasyJet rose about 1 percent and Wizz Air Holdings climbed 2.3 percent.



Software firm Sage soared 4.5 percent after a brokerage upgrade.



Mulberry Group jumped 3.2 percent after reiterating its full-year guidance.



EKF Diagnostics fell over 3 percent on news that its Chief Financial Officer Marc Davies is stepping down to pursue other opportunities.



Beowulf Mining declined 1.4 percent as it announced the appointment of Ed Bowie as CEO.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken