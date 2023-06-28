

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Mills (GIS) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $614.9 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $822.8 million, or $1.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, General Mills reported adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $5.03 billion from $4.89 billion last year.



General Mills earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $614.9 Mln. vs. $822.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.03 vs. $1.35 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.07 -Revenue (Q4): $5.03 Bln vs. $4.89 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken