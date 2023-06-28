

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's manufacturing sector contracted sharply in June largely due to the sustained decline in new orders, data produced by S&P Global showed on Wednesday.



The UniCredit Bank Austria manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 39.0 in June from 39.7 in the previous month. This was the lowest score since April 2020.



Customer destocking, falling construction activity and weak consumer spending weighed on new orders in June. The rate of decrease in orders was the fastest since March 2009. Export orders also decreased sharply with the pace of decline unchanged from the previous survey period.



In response to the falling demand, manufacturers reduced their production. Nonetheless, the decrease in production was slower than that seen in new orders with manufacturers working through backlogs and building up stocks of finished goods.



Stocks of purchase declined at the quickest pace since December 2019. Average lead times on purchases continued to shorten.



With falling demand for inputs and improving availability, there was further downward pressure on purchase prices. The decline in input costs was the steepest for over 14 years.



Meanwhile, factory gate prices declined in June as manufacturers pass on some of their cost savings. Output prices declined at the same pace as seen in the previous survey period.



Workforce numbers decreased for the second successive month in June. Expectations improved slightly, marking the first increase in five months.



