Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AS Baltika

On 31st May 2023, the Management Board of AS Baltika proposed to the shareholders to adopt the resolutions of the annual general meeting of shareholders stated below without convening the meeting.

The notice of the general meeting was published on 31st May 2023 in the stock exchange information system and on the AS Baltika website www.baltikagroup.com .

The resolutions of the general meeting of shareholders were voted by 3 shareholders, whose shares represented 48,758,100 votes or 90.16 % of the total share capital. If a shareholder abstained, he/she was deemed to have voted against.

On 21st June 2023, the shareholders of AS Baltika resolved:

1. Approval of the 2022 Annual report

To approve the 2022 Annual report of AS Baltika as presented.

The shareholders voted in favor of 48,758,100 votes or 90.16 % of the votes.

2. Profit allocation for 2022

To approve the 2022 profit distribution proposal. Distribute 3,462 thousand euros as follows:

To increase the mandatory reserve capital by 173 thousand euros; and

Transfer the remaining 3,289 thousand euros to the undistributed profit (loss) of the previous periods.

The shareholders voted in favor of 48,758,100 votes or 90.16 % of the votes.

3. Approval of the remuneration report for 2021

To approve AS Baltika's remuneration report for 2021 in the form presented.

The shareholders voted in favor of 48,758,100 votes or 90.16 % of the votes.

The voting record of the general meeting will be published on the website of AS Baltika www.baltikagroup.com/annual-meeting/

Margus Olesk

Member of the Management Board, CFO

margus.olesk@baltikagroup.com