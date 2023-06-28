

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) and Genmab (GMAB) announced positive results from the follicular lymphoma or FL cohort of the Phase 1/2 EPCORE NHL-1 clinical trial evaluating epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20), an investigational T-cell engaging bispecific antibody administered subcutaneously.



The study cohort includes 128 adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) FL who received at least two or more lines of systemic therapy. 70.3 percent of patients were double refractory to an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody and an alkylating agent.



Epcoritamab is being co-developed by AbbVie and Genmab as part of the companies' oncology collaboration.



EPCORE NHL-1 is an open-label trial evaluating the safety and preliminary efficacy of epcoritamab and consists of three parts: a Phase 1 first-in-human, dose escalation part; a Phase 2a expansion part; and a Phase 2a optimization part.



According to the companies, the positive results from the cohort showed an overall response rate (ORR) of 82 percent as confirmed by an independent review committee (IRC), which exceeded the protocol prespecified threshold for efficacy. But the observed median duration of response (DOR) was not reached, and longer follow-up will be required. The median number of lines of prior therapy in this cohort was three (range: two to nine lines of therapy).



The most common treatment-emergent adverse event was cytokine release syndrome (CRS) with 66.4 percent (1.6 percent Grade 3 or higher). The optimization part of the trial is continuing to evaluate alternative step-up dosing regimens to help further mitigate the risk of CRS, preliminary data are encouraging.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken