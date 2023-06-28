

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - 13 people, including three children, were killed and dozens of others injured in multiple Russian attacks in Ukraine.



Russian missiles struck the busy center of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk and a nearby village on Tuesday, killing at least 10 people and injuring more than 60 people, reports quoting Ukrainian officials said.



The missiles targeted a hotel and local restaurants in a busy part of the city center, according to Kramatorsk City Council. The victims included twin sisters, aged 14.



As the rescue operation continues, the emergency services said victims are still trapped under the rubble.



The prosecutor general says the strikes were carried out with Iskander ballistic missiles.



European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned the attack, saying that it is another example of Russia's use of terror on civilians.



'In another demonstration of the terror Russia is imposing on Ukrainian civilians, a Russian cruise missile hit a restaurant and shopping center in Kramatorsk,' Borrell wrote on Twitter. 'This was a well-known meeting point for international press. Yet again, Russia continues to violate international law and commit war crimes,' he said Wednesday.



Three middle-aged men in the village of Vovchanski Khutory in the Kharkiv region near the Russian border were killed in a separate attack Wednesday.



