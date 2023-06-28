

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Florida has set its sights on surpassing Tennessee in the race for the largest Buc-ee's location in the country.



Following Tennessee's recent announcement of a massive 74,000-square-foot Buc-ee's store with 120 gas pumps, Florida has now revealed plans for an even bigger store. Scheduled to open in 2025, the new Marion County location in Florida will boast an 80,000-square-foot travel center, solidifying its position as the largest Buc-ee's establishment.



Situated near Interstate 75, north of Ocala, the forthcoming Buc-ee's store in Florida will surpass its Tennessee counterpart by an additional 6,000 square feet. The expansion is part of Florida's commitment to enhancing its travel infrastructure. In April, Governor Ron DeSantis granted a $4 million grant to facilitate the construction of a new interchange at Interstate 75 in Ocala. This interchange will coincide with the development of the new Buc-ee's gas station in the vicinity.



Governor DeSantis expressed his excitement about the project, emphasizing the impressive scale of the upcoming Buc-ee's location. The store will feature a staggering 120 pumps and provide ample parking space with 720 parking spots. Known for their diverse offerings, Buc-ee's will provide visitors with an array of products, including their famous 'Beaver nuggets' and a variety of barbecued delicacies. Governor DeSantis described Buc-ee's as the epitome of service stations, offering a wide range of amenities and treats to satisfy travelers' needs.



Buc-ee's, an American chain of country stores, gas stations, and electric vehicle chargers, is the brainchild of Arch 'Beaver' Aplin III and is headquartered in Lake Jackson, Texas. Currently, Buc-ee's operates two locations in Florida-St. Augustine and Daytona Beach-and two in Georgia-Calhoun and Warner Robins. With the addition of the upcoming Marion County store, Florida solidifies its position as a leading destination for Buc-ee's enthusiasts.



