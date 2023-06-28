WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Micron Technology (MU):
Earnings: -$1.90 billion in Q3 vs. $2.63 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.73 in Q3 vs. $2.34 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Micron Technology reported adjusted earnings of -$1.57 billion or -$1.43 per share for the period.
Analysts projected -$1.58 per share Revenue: $3.75 billion in Q3 vs. $8.64 billion in the same period last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$1.12) - (-$1.26)
