

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kodiak Gas Services Inc. said that it priced its initial public offering of 16 million shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share.



In addition, Kodiak granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.40 million shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 29, 2023 under the ticker symbol 'KGS.'



The offering is expected to close on July 3, 2023.



