

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IWG Plc (IWG.L), a provider of office spaces and related services, said on Thursday that it remains cautiously optimistic for the rest of 2023. The company has not changed full year 2023 guidance.



'The company is well-positioned to continue to take advantage of future growth, its capital-light strategy and year to date has made improvements on all core KPIs since December 2022,' the company said in a statement.



IWG noted that it is committed to reduce its ownership stake in Worka in the medium term.



The company is scheduled to release its first-half results on August 8.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken