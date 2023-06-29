

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) said on Thursday that it will now invest $4 billion in its UK business in the next five years, that includes AI innovation. This is in addition to its previous five-year investment of $2.5 billion announced in 2018.



Zahra Bahrololoumi, CEO of Salesforce UKI, said: 'As an important global tech hub entering a new, fast-moving innovation cycle led by generative AI, the UK has a golden opportunity to unlock long-lasting value for the economy and grow its status as a technology leader.'



The cloud-based software company is recording rapid growth in the UK as companies invest in their digital transformations and leverage the innovation cycle around artificial intelligence.



Salesforce and its partners in the UK are expected to create 271,700 new jobs and 52 billion pounds or $66 billion in new business revenues by 2026, according to research by IDC.



