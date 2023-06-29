

PENFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $350.4 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $296.4 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Paychex Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $350.4 million or $0.97 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $1.30 billion from $1.14 billion last year.



Paychex Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $350.4 Mln. vs. $296.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.97 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q4): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.14 Bln last year.



