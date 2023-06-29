

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Biden administration has announced $3.1 billion to help communities across the country to quickly provide housing to people experiencing homelessness, including veterans.



This is a key step in the Administration's goal to permanently house at least 38,000 veterans in 2023.



The White House said that the Department of Housing and Urban Development will soon issue a Notice of Funding Opportunity to provide approximately $3.1 billion under the Continuum of Care (CoC) program. The funds will support efforts by nonprofit providers, States, Indian Tribes or Tribally Designated Housing Entities, and local governments to quickly rehouse homeless individuals; families; veterans and their families; persons fleeing domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking; and youth while minimizing the trauma and dislocation caused by homelessness.



Additionally, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is awarding $11.5 million to public and nonprofit organizations through its new Legal Services for Veterans Grant Program.



The Department of Labor Veterans' Employment and Training Service (VETS) is awarding more than $58 million in grant funding to help veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness reintegrate into the labor force, including homeless women veterans, homeless veterans with children, and justice-involved veterans.



HUD and VA are launching a series of 'Boot Camps' to help public housing agencies and VA Medical Centers improve their processes and more quickly transition veterans from homelessness to permanent housing, the White House said.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken