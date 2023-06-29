

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bose has recalled nearly a million select bass modules due to fire hazards.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Bose has recalled Acoustimass, Lifestyle and Companion bass modules that were produced before April 2006 as the speaker's electrical components can fail, posing a fire hazard.



The company said it has received 21 reports worldwide of the bass modules igniting or melting, including three incidents of fires resulting in property damage to carpeting, an entertainment cabinet and materials surrounding the bass box. No injuries have been reported.



The company has recalled about 884,000 in the U.S., about 98,000 in Canada and about 18,300 in Mexico.



The recall involves select bass modules manufactured before April 1, 2006, that were sold with select Acoustimass, Lifestyle and Companion home theater systems. The components are black or white. The complete list of the recalled bass modules can be found on the CPSC website.



The recalled speakers were sold at Bose stores, Best Buy, Circuit City, Sam's Club, Sears and other electronics stores nationwide, and online at Bose.com from January 1994 through April 2007 for between $220 and $2,200.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using and unplug the recalled bass modules and contact Bose to arrange for a free repair of the bass module or a 40% discount on a replacement product.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken