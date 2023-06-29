

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the rebound seen in the previous session, treasuries showed a significant move back to the downside during trading on Thursday.



Bond prices came under pressure in early trading and remained sharply lower throughout the day. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, surged 14.4 basis points to 3.854 percent.



With the spike on the day, the ten-year yield jumped to its highest closing level in well over three months.



The sell-off by treasuries came as another batch of upbeat U.S. economic data led to renewed concerns about the outlook for interest rates.



The Labor Department released a report showing an unexpected pullback by first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended June 24th.



The report said initial jobless claims fell to 239,000, a decrease of 26,000 from the previous week's revised level of 265,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 270,000 from the 264,000 originally reported for the previous week.



The upwardly revised figure for the previous week reflected the most jobless claims since the week ended October 23, 2021.



A separate report released by the Commerce Department showed the U.S. economy grew by much more than previously estimated in the first quarter of 2023.



The Commerce Department said gross domestic product jumped by 2.0 percent in the first quarter compared to the previously estimated 1.3 percent increase. Economists had expected the pace of GDP growth to be unrevised.



The stronger than previously estimated growth reflected upward revisions to exports and consumer spending that were partly offset by downward revisions to nonresidential fixed investment and federal government spending.



Trading on Friday is likely to be driven by reaction to a report on personal income and spending in the month of May, which includes readings on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve.



