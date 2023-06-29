

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Nike Inc (NKE) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.03 billion, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $1.44 billion, or $0.90 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $12.83 billion from $12.23 billion last year.



Nike Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.03 Bln. vs. $1.44 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.66 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.67 -Revenue (Q4): $12.83 Bln vs. $12.23 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken