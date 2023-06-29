

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Thursday said it has promoted Sean Tresvant to Taco Bell Division Chief Executive Officer.



Tresvant will report to Yum! Brands Chief Executive Officer David Gibbs, effective January 1, 2024. Tresvant, who currently serves as Global Chief Brand and Strategy Officer of Taco Bell, will succeed Mark King, who has announced his decision to retire at the end of 2023.



As CEO, Tresvant will assume global responsibility for driving Taco Bell's growth strategies, franchise operations and overall performance.



'Sean is a visionary business leader and best-in-class brand builder who is driving transformative R.E.D. (relevant, easy, distinctive) sales-powering efforts, from omni-channel initiatives to digital customer touchpoints, to accelerate growth and further elevate and differentiate the Taco Bell fan and team member experience,' said Gibbs.



Tresvant joined Taco Bell in January 2022 as Global Chief Brand Officer. He was promoted to an expanded role as Global Chief Brand and Strategy Officer earlier this year.



