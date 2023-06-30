

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBH Group (CBH) has entered into an agreement with Wabtec Corp. (WAB) to acquire 17 narrow-gauge locomotives, marking a significant investment in expanding the co-operative's rail fleet as part of the 'Path to 2033 Strategy'.



Wabtec said it will build 17 CM20ACi dual-cab, diesel-electric locomotives for CBH. The first tranche of five locomotives will arrive in Australia in the March quarter of 2026 and will be operational soon after. The following second tranche of 12 locomotives will be arriving in the June quarter of 2026.



In December 2022, CBH announced an order for seven standard-gauge locomotives, scheduled to be in Australia and operational by November 2024.



