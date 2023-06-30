

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Intensity Therapeutics Inc. (INTS) said that it has priced its upsized initial public offering of 3.90 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share.



In addition, Intensity has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase an additional 585,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.



The company's common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on June 30, 2023, under the ticker symbol 'INTS'. The offering is expected to close on July 5, 2023.



Intensity expects the net proceeds from the offering, after deducting the underwriting discounts, commissions and transaction expenses, to be about $16.2 million.



