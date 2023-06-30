Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2023) - Sensor Technologies Corp. (CSE: SENS) (the "Company" or "Sensor") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of June 8, 2023, the Company, has submitted its Form 2A - Listing Statement, along with the various supporting documentation, with the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Listing Statement was submitted in connection with the Company's proposed change of business from a technology issuer to an investment issuer.

In connection with the proposed change of business, the following are the new directors and officers of the Company

(i) Philip Wong, Director and Chief Executive Officer - Mr. Wong is currently the principal of Precious International Investment Management ("PIIM"), a private Hong Kong company that provides financing for companies, both in Hong Kong and internationally. Mr. Wong has also served as Vice President, China Canton Exchange Group, Guangzhou and Chief Executive Officer of GuangDong K-Banker Group, Guangzhou. In addition to PIIM, Mr. Wong has partnership interests in GuoHong PE Investment Fund Management Co. Ltd., China, Oneday Assets Management Co. Ltd., Hong Kong, EBullion, Inc. (EBML), USA and Guangdong HengHao Private Securities Investment Fund Management Co., China. Mr. Wong holds a BBA from City University of Hong Kong (2014) and an MBA, University of Bradford, London (2020).

(ii) Maria Diaz, Director - Ms. Diaz is a member of the Canadian Bar Association and the Law Society of Upper Canada. She holds a Bachelor of Laws Degree from the University of Western, Ontario. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts (Honors) Degree with a Specialist in Philosophy and a major in Political Science from the University of Toronto. In 2003, Ms Diaz founded the law firm Diaz Law, Barristers and Solicitors. The firm's main areas of practice are Corporate/Commercial Law (including tax and litigation).

(iii) Alex MacKay, Director - Mr. MacKay is a veteran of the capital markets, having worked on Bay Street in multiple capacities. He has worked at various securities brokerages as investment adviser, options supervisor and branch manager as well as being chief executive officer and other positions for public companies. His utmost concern is being aligned, building value for shareholders and providing rigorous governance. Currently, Mr. MacKay is a consultant assisting companies going public, raising funds and executing on their business plans.

(iv) Jay Vieira, Director - Mr. Vieira is a lawyer specializing in securities and corporate law. Mr. Vieira's practice focuses on financings, mergers and acquisitions and going public transactions. Mr. Vieira represents several mid-market public companies and assists companies in listing on the TSX, the TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange.

(v) Leo Choi, Chief Financial Officer - Mr. Choi has a CPA and CFA designation, he is a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer with over 15 years of experience in financial management, strategic planning, and leadership. Mr. Choi has a proven track record of driving financial growth and operational efficiency in a variety of industries.

In addition, the Company is also pleased to announce that it intends to raise gross proceeds of up to $500,000 through a non-brokered private placement of up to 25,000,000 common shares of the Corporation at a price of $0.02 per share.

The securities being issued in the private placement will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds for general working capital.

Corporation contact:

Jay Vieira, President, CEO

email: jay@fox-tek.com

