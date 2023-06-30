Clean Invest Africa Plc - Settlement and Resignation of Noel Lyons and Paul Ryan

London, June 30

30 June 2023

Clean Invest Africa Plc

("CIA", the "Company" or the "Group")

Mr. Noel Lyons and Mr. Paul Ryan settlement agreement and resignation

Clean Invest Africa Plc (AQUIS: CIA) announces that Mr. Noel Lyons and Mr. Paul Ryan, both Non-Executive Directors, have stepped down from their roles with the Company with immediate effect.

The coal industry globally is currently experiencing a surge in demand. This demand ought to lead to a renewed interest in the clean up technology and capabilities of CIA's CoalTech business. Mr. Lyons and Mr. Ryan have other developing coal interests which may have an interest in CoalTech's environmentally friendly capabilities and therefore they consider it prudent to step aside to avoid any potential conflict of interest.

The Company is currently evaluating the Board structure going forward and further announcement will be made in the coming days. A comprehensive update on the current operations of the Company's operational subsidiary, CoalTech, will also be announced in the near future.

Shaikh Mohamed Abdulla Khalifa AlKhalifa (Non-Executive Chairman), Chairman, commented:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Noel, who also founded the Company, and Paul for their tremendous efforts over these past years in what have been difficult and challenging times for the Company. They leave the Company with the benefit of their robust guidance as non-executives and their strong connections in the coal industry. I wish them the best in their future endeavours."

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

