The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 11.12.2023
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 11.12.2023
Aktien
1 CA5527671054 Me Therapeutics Holdings Inc.
2 GB00BF52QX07 Clean Invest Africa PLC
3 DE000A37FUP2 Cannovum Cannabis AG
4 CA41166G1081 Hardcore Discoveries Ltd.
5 US87157B4005 Synchronoss Technologies Inc.
Anleihen/ETF
1 US025537AY74 American Electric Power Co. Inc.
2 DE000A3LQ9F9 Encore Issuances S.A.
3 DE000DW6AAE7 DZ BANK AG
4 US04686JAG67 Athene Holding Ltd.
5 USU13809AM78 Cantor Fitzgerald L.P.
6 DE000DJ9AB65 DZ BANK AG
7 US760759BH28 Republic Services Inc.
8 XS2725834043 Stillwater Mining Co.
9 IE0000902GT6 WisdomTree Megatrends UCITS ETF
