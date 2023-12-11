The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 11.12.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 11.12.2023Aktien1 CA5527671054 Me Therapeutics Holdings Inc.2 GB00BF52QX07 Clean Invest Africa PLC3 DE000A37FUP2 Cannovum Cannabis AG4 CA41166G1081 Hardcore Discoveries Ltd.5 US87157B4005 Synchronoss Technologies Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 US025537AY74 American Electric Power Co. Inc.2 DE000A3LQ9F9 Encore Issuances S.A.3 DE000DW6AAE7 DZ BANK AG4 US04686JAG67 Athene Holding Ltd.5 USU13809AM78 Cantor Fitzgerald L.P.6 DE000DJ9AB65 DZ BANK AG7 US760759BH28 Republic Services Inc.8 XS2725834043 Stillwater Mining Co.9 IE0000902GT6 WisdomTree Megatrends UCITS ETF