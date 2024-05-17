Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2024) - ME Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CSE: METX) (FSE: Q9T) ("ME Therapeutics" or the "Company"), a preclinical stage biotechnology company working on novel cancer fighting drugs in the field of immuno-oncology, is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at the Investor Clubhouse during the RBC Canadian Open PGA golf tournament presented by Investor.Events. ME Therapeutics will be presenting on Friday, May 31st, 2024, providing a platform for the Company to showcase its latest innovations and strategic advancements.

The Investor Clubhouse, hosted by Investor.Events, is a prestigious gathering that connects leading industry figures and investors. ME Therapeutics' presentation will highlight recent progress in its myeloid-targeted immuno-oncology therapies, emphasizing their potential for cancer treatment.

Dr. Salim Dhanji, CEO of ME Therapeutics, stated, "We are thrilled to participate in this high-calibre event, offering us an excellent opportunity to engage with investors, partners, and industry leaders. Our presentation will underscore our commitment to pioneering new solutions in the fight against cancer and our vision for the future of immuno-oncology."

Investor.Events invites high-net worth investors, brokers, and investment bankers to attend the event and learn more about ME Therapeutics innovative approach to enhancing anti-cancer immunity. The event details and registration information can be found at Investor.Event Investor Clubhouse 2024.

In addition, ME Therapeutics would like to announce that Dr. Salim Dhanji, CEO, will attend the upcoming 2024 BIO International Convention June 3 - 6, 2024, in San Diego, California for exploring potential partnering opportunities.

The annual BIO International Convention, hosted by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), is the world's largest industry gathering and brings together thousands of global biotechnology and biopharmaceutical leaders. The four-day, in-person event includes networking, programming, and partnering opportunities.

BIO's One-on-One Partnering facilitates meetings with senior biotech executives, business development leaders, and investors from premier firms around the globe through an easy-to-use online system. The last in-person BIO convention saw more than 57,000 partnering meetings.

About ME Therapeutics

Myeloid Enhancement (ME) Therapeutics is a preclinical stage, Vancouver based, biotechnology company involved in the discovery and development of novel immuno-oncology therapeutics targeting immune suppression in cancer. Our focus is on overcoming the suppressive effects of an important class of immune cells called myeloid cells to enhance anti-cancer immunity. For more information, please visit www.metherapeutics.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Investor.Events

Investor.Event is a leading platform that connects investors with high-potential companies through exclusive events and conferences. The Investor Clubhouse is a key event that brings together industry leaders, innovators, and investors to explore investment opportunities and industry trends.

About BIO

BIO is the world's largest trade association representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers, and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial, and environmental biotechnology products.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Salim Dhanji"

Dr. Salim Dhanji, PhD

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information about ME Therapeutics and its participation in the Investor Clubhouse and/or the BIO International Convention, please visit www.metherapeutics.com or contact:

Dr. Salim Dhanji, PhD

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Email: info@metherapeutics.com

Phone: (236) 516-7714

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor any Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of the Company's myeloid-targeted immuno-oncology therapies, the potential for partnering opportunities and the Company's plans for development of its business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. There are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: adverse market conditions; risks related to the Company's ability to execute on its business plans; the Company's potential treatments and therapies may not be successful or valuable for cancer treatment; and such risks outlined in the Company's public disclosure record, including, without limitation, the Company's management discussion and analysis, available for review under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ from forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

