Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2025) - ME Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CSE: METX) (FSE: Q9T) ("ME Therapeutics" or the "Company"), a preclinical stage biotechnology company working on novel cancer fighting drugs in the field of immuno-oncology, is pleased to announce that its first therapeutic mRNA candidate from its strategic collaboration with NanoVation Therapeutics Inc. ("NanoVation Therapeutics") has demonstrated encouraging anti-cancer activity in a mouse model of colorectal cancer. The Company is planning follow-up studies to confirm the anti-cancer effect as well as to further characterize the mechanism of action of the lead mRNA candidate. Given the encouraging results, the Company has decided to expand on its therapeutic mRNA research and development program.

"We are pleased with the initial in vivo efficacy results of our first therapeutic mRNA candidate. The speed at which the Company was able to go from an idea to in vivo results is a testament to the promise of mRNA as a therapeutic modality to treat cancer, autoimmunity, and inflammatory diseases. The Company has decided to commit more resources to therapeutic mRNA development and is already working on ways to drive mRNA expression in a cell-type or location-specific manner to increase therapeutic efficacy and reduce any potential systemic toxicity of therapeutic mRNA delivery." said Salim Dhanji, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of ME Therapeutics.

Myeloid Enhancement (ME) Therapeutics is a preclinical stage, Vancouver based biotechnology company involved in the discovery and development of novel immuno-oncology therapeutics targeting immune suppression in cancer. Our focus is on overcoming the suppressive effects of an important class of immune cells called myeloid cells to enhance anti-cancer immunity. For more information, please visit http://www.metherapeutics.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at http://www.sedarplus.ca.

