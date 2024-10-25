Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2024) - ME Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CSE:METX) (FSE:Q9T) ("ME Therapeutics" or the "Company"), a preclinical stage biotechnology company working on novel cancer fighting drugs in the field of Immuno-Oncology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Karim Lalji as Chief Business Officer.

"We are excited to be able to announce the addition of Karim Lalji as Chief Business Officer," said Salim Dhanji, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of ME Therapeutics. "Karim is an exceptional leader in the life sciences sector and his strategic vision and experience driving commercial transactions will be an invaluable asset to the Company as we continue our growth."

Karim Lalji, an accomplished biopharmaceutical executive, has consistently driven growth and shareholder value throughout his career. As Global Marketing Director at Merck & Co., he played a pivotal role in launching the revolutionary HIV treatment CRIXIVAN, which transformed HIV management. He also led the FOSAMAX franchise, an osteoporosis treatment that exceeded $1 billion in annual sales under his tenure. As Vice President of Business Strategy and New Product Commercialization at Sepracor Inc., Mr. Lalji spearheaded the successful commercialization of the company's pipeline including LUNESTA, driving sales from under $50 million to over $1 billion. Later, as Chief Commercial Officer at Cardiome Pharma Corp., he secured a $1 billion global licensing agreement for an anti-arrhythmia therapy-the largest licensing deal by a Canadian company at the time-and led the acquisition of Correvio International SARL, expanding the company's global footprint. Most recently, as CEO and Chairman of Microbion Pharma, Mr. Lalji raised over $60 million in capital, including $20 million in non-dilutive funding. He guided the company through multiple Phase 2 clinical trials, secured FDA Fast Track status, and obtained two Orphan Drug Designations-strategically positioning the company for future success.

Mr. Lalji holds a Master's degree in Health Policy and Management from Harvard University and a BBA from Simon Fraser University. He has also served on prestigious boards, including Harvard's Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Mr. Lalji has been an advisor to ME Therapeutics Inc., the operating subsidiary of the Company, since October 1, 2022, and his role as Chief Business Officer will initially be on a part time basis. Mr. Lalji is paid cash consulting fees in connection with the services he provides to the Company.

ME Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Myeloid Enhancement (ME) Therapeutics is a preclinical stage, Vancouver based biotechnology company involved in the discovery and development of novel immuno-oncology therapeutics targeting immune suppression in cancer. Our focus is on overcoming the suppressive effects of an important class of immune cells called myeloid cells to enhance anti-cancer immunity. For more information, please visit http://www.metherapeutics.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at http://www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's research plans, the intended outcomes of the research, the intended benefits and applications of the Company's technology, and the Company's plans for development of its business. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, that the results of the testing are not favorable, G-CSF proves to be an unsuitable target to treat cancer, that the Company's myeloid targeted prodrug candidates prove ineffective during testing, and that the Company's business may not develop as set out in this news release. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ from forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

