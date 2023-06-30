

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer prices rose at a slower rate in June amid cheaper costs for energy products, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.



Consumer price inflation eased to 3.4 percent in June from 4.0 percent in the previous month.



The core inflation rate, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, also moderated to 5.2 percent in June from 5.4 percent in May.



Energy prices declined at a faster pace of 18.8 percent annually in June versus a 15.5 percent fall a month ago. The price growth in unprocessed food products slowed from 8.9 percent to 8.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.2 percent from May, when they dropped by 0.7 percent.



EU harmonized inflation eased to 4.7 percent from 5.4 percent in the prior month.



The final data is set to be published by the statistical office on July 12.



