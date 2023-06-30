

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's unemployment rate decreased in May, after rising marginally in the previous month, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Friday.



The jobless rate dropped to a seasonally adjusted 10.8 percent in May from an upwardly revised 11.3 percent in April.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate stood at 12.7 percent.



In May, there were 506,184 unemployed people, a decrease of 23,861 from last month. At the same time, employment rose by 45,901 to 4.18 million in May.



The unemployment rate among young people aged between 15 and 24 fell notably to 24.0 percent from 32.7 percent in the same month last year.



