

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Network recorded the highest on-time arrival rate among US air carriers, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation's latest Air Travel Consumer Report.



Delta's on-time arrival rate is 81.8 percent. It is followed by Alaska Airlines Network (80.7 percent) and American Airlines Network (77 percent).



The lowest on-time arrival rate was recorded in the name of Hawaiian Airlines - 56.6 percent.



Alaska Airlines Network own the credit for the lowest number of flight cancellations - 0.9 percent.



Southwest Airlines is the second best having canceled only 1.1 percent of their scheduled domestic flights.



The worst record of flight cancellations is in the name of Spirit Airlines - 3.6 percent.



The Department of Transportation released its Air Travel Consumer Report on airline operational data compiled for the month of April for on-time performance, mishandled baggage, and mishandled wheelchairs and scooters.



The Department said it received a high volume of air travel service complaints and inquiries against airlines and ticket agents in recent months.



According to the Air Travel Consumer Report, there was 3.62 percent fall in the total number of flights operated in April, when compared to the previous month.



A total of 586,353 commercial flights carried passenger across the United States in April.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken