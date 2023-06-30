

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Roctavian, an adeno-associated virus vector-based gene therapy for the treatment of adults with severe hemophilia A.



The FDA granted approval of Roctavian to BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.



The one-time, single-dose infusion is the first approved gene therapy for severe hemophilia A in the U.S. Roctavian was approved in Europe last year.



Hereditary hemophilia A is a potentially serious bleeding disorder. The rare genetic disease occurs due to a mutation on the gene which produces factor VIII (FVIII), a protein that enables blood to clot. Severe cases of hemophilia A can cause life-threatening health issues due to increased risk of uncontrolled bleeding.



'Today's approval represents an important advance in providing treatment options for patients with this bleeding disorder, and treatment with gene therapy may reduce the need for ongoing routine therapy,' said Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.



Roctavian is a one-time gene therapy product administered as a single dose by intravenous infusion. Roctavian consists of a viral vector carrying a gene for clotting Factor VIII. The gene is expressed in the liver to increase blood levels of FVIII and reduce the risk of uncontrolled bleeding.



Roctavian is approved with the AAV5 DetectCDx, a companion diagnostic test intended to help health care providers identify patients who may benefit from receiving Roctavian to treat hemophilia A.



'Adults with severe hemophilia A face a lifelong burden, with frequent infusions and a high risk of health complications, including uncontrolled bleeding and irreversible joint damage,' said Dr. Steven Pipe, professor of pediatrics and pathology at the University of Michigan and an investigator in the Phase 3 study. 'The approval of Roctavian, as the first gene therapy for severe hemophilia A, has the potential to transform the way we treat adults based on years of bleed control following a single, one-time infusion.'



