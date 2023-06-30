

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending yesterday's lackluster session mostly higher, stocks have shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Friday. The major averages have all climbed firmly into positive territory, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the advance.



Currently, the major averages are off their best levels of the day but holding on to notable gains. The Nasdaq is up 195.97 points or 1.4 percent at 13,787.30, the S&P 500 is up 45.85 points or 1.0 percent at 4,442.29 and the Dow is up 213.62 points or 0.6 percent at 34,336.04.



The rally on Wall Street comes following the release of a Commerce Department report showing an unexpected slowdown in the annual rate of consumer price growth in the month of May.



The report said the annual rate of consumer price growth slowed to 3.8 percent in May from 4.3 percent in April. The slowdown surprised economists, who had expected growth to accelerate to 4.6 percent.



The annual rate of growth by core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, also slowed to 4.6 percent in May from 4.7 percent in April. Economists had expected the pace of growth to be unchanged.



The readings on consumer price inflation, which are said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve, were included in the Commerce Department's report on personal income and spending.



While economists generally still expect the Fed to raise interest rates by another quarter point next week, the data has added to optimism the central bank will not follow through with additional rate hikes.



'US stocks are rallying after the Fed's favorite inflation gauge showed the disinflation process remains intact and the consumer is showing signs of weakness,' said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.



He added, 'If we saw a hot inflation report, Fed swaps might have been convinced that a second-rate hike by year end was likely.'



Sector News



Software stocks are turning in some of the best performances on the day, resulting in a 1.9 percent jump by the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index.



Computer hardware and semiconductor stocks are also seeing considerable strength, contributing to the surge by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.



Significant strength is also visible among retail stocks, as reflected by the 1.3 percent gain being posted by the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index. The index has reached its best intraday level in over nine months.



Oil service, pharmaceutical and airline stocks are also seeing some strength on the day, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in yet another mixed performance during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slipped by 0.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.6 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all shown strong moves to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has advanced by 0.9 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both up by 1.3 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are regaining ground after moving sharply lower in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.9 basis points at 3.825 percent.



