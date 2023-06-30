Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
KAUFCHANCE: 10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet! Warum hier heute noch rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850001 | ISIN: SE0000108656 | Ticker-Symbol: ERCB
Xetra
30.06.23
17:35 Uhr
4,985 Euro
+0,053
+1,07 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9534,98221:20
4,9594,98921:20
ACCESSWIRE
30.06.2023 | 20:38
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ericsson: D&I Weekly News Round Up: Inclusion and Tech, LGBTQ+, and More

Originally published by Ericsson

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2023 / Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round-Up. Today we are talking about a new campaign encouraging girls to stay in sports, traditional gender roles among the super-rich, Pride month campaigns, and a VR headset simulating visual impairments.

Gender equality

Interesting article about gendered work-family arrangements of super-rich heterosexual couples in the US. According to a new study, in over 50% of these couples, men are the traditional breadwinners, and women are not employed.

Inclusion and tech

Great story on how VR technology can be used to make the world more inclusive. Empatheyes, a social enterprise from Belfast, created a software that can help teachers, parents, and other carers to understand what it means to live with visual impairments.

LGBTQ+

It's Pride month - and many global brands are showing their support. But some companies have faced backlash and threats this year, and even decided to pull Pride-themed products. This article shares a good overview of companies' activities this year.

Girls' empowerment

Creative new campaign "Play on - I quit" from Liverpool FC and Standard Chartered, encouraging girls to stay in sports. Worth watching!

Ericsson, Friday, June 30, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ericsson on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ericsson
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ericsson
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ericsson

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765032/DI-Weekly-News-Round-Up-Inclusion-and-Tech-LGBTQ-and-More

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.