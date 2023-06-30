

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks moved sharply higher during trading on Friday, adding to the gains posted in Thursday's session. The major averages all moved to the upside on the day, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the advance.



The major averages pulled back off their best levels going into the close but held on to strong gains. The Nasdaq surged 196.59 points or 1.5 percent to 13,787.92, the S&P 500 jumped 53.94 points or 1.2 percent to 4,450.38 and the Dow climbed 285.18 points or 0.8 percent to 34,407.60.



For the week, the S&P 500 spiked by 2.4 percent, while the Nasdaq shot up by 2.2 percent and the Dow leapt by 2.0 percent. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 also posted substantial gains for the first half of 2023.



The rally on Wall Street came following the release of a Commerce Department report showing an unexpected slowdown in the annual rate of consumer price growth in the month of May.



The report said the annual rate of consumer price growth slowed to 3.8 percent in May from 4.3 percent in April. The slowdown surprised economists, who had expected growth to accelerate to 4.6 percent.



The annual rate of growth by core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, also slowed to 4.6 percent in May from 4.7 percent in April. Economists had expected the pace of growth to be unchanged.



The readings on consumer price inflation, which are said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve, were included in the Commerce Department's report on personal income and spending.



While economists generally still expect the Fed to raise interest rates by another quarter point next month, the data added to optimism the central bank will not follow through with additional rate hikes.



'US stocks are rallying after the Fed's favorite inflation gauge showed the disinflation process remains intact and the consumer is showing signs of weakness,' said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.



He added, 'If we saw a hot inflation report, Fed swaps might have been convinced that a second-rate hike by year end was likely.'



Sector News



Airline stocks showed a substantial move to the upside on the day, driving the NYSE Arca Airline Index up by 2.0 percent to its best closing level in over a year.



Significant strength was also visible among gold stocks, as reflected by the 1.8 percent gain posted by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index.



The strength in the gold sector came amid an increase by the price of the precious metal, with gold for August delivery climbing $11.50 to $1,929.40 an ounce.



Semiconductor, retail and oil service stocks also saw considerable strength on the day, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in yet another mixed performance during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slipped by 0.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.6 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets all showed strong moves to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.2 percent and the German DAX Index surged by 1.3 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries regained ground after moving sharply lower in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 3.5 basis points to 3.819 percent.



Looking Ahead



With a shortened trading session on Monday and the 4th of July holiday on Tuesday, trading activity may be somewhat subdued next week ahead of the release of the closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.



