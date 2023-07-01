

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is considering exiting its partnership with Apple Inc. (AAPL), the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.



The report stated that the bank is in talks with American Express Co. (AXP) to take over its Apple credit card and other services with Apple Inc.



The iPhone-maker and Goldman Sachs started rolling out a virtual credit card in 2019.



Goldman Sachs declined to comment, while Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, report specified.



