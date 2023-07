LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings Plc (IGG.L), an online trading provider, said on Monday that its Chief Executive Officer, June Felix, is taking a short period of medical leave of absence.



Subsequently, the company has appointed its Chief Financial Officer, Charlie Rozes, as Acting CEO, in addition to his current role.



The Group is scheduled to release its full year 2023 results on July 20.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken