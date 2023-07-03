

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM.L) confirmed the appointment of Peter Pereira Gray as its new chair, effective from 31 July 2023.



Peter Pereira Gray, Chair Elect of UKCM, said, 'I look forward to working with the Board and with abrdn to continue the good work undertaken to date, as we continue towards our goal of delivering returns for shareholders.'



The company's current chairman Ken McCullagh, who served on the Board since 2013, and as Chair since January 1, 2020, will retire on 31 July 2023.



