

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden will kick off a three-nation European tour later this month with multiple tasks ahead.



Biden will travel to the United Kingdom, Lithuania and Finland from July 9 to 13, according to his schedule released by the White House.



Biden will first travel to England's capital London 'to further strengthen the close relationship between our nations', it said. Biden will meet with Britain's King Charles and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.



The President will then travel to Lithuanian capital Vilnius on July 11. He will attend the 74th NATO Summit during the two-day stay in that country.



On July 13, President Biden will visit Finland's capital Helsinki for a U.S.-Nordic Leaders Summit.



The White House said it will announce more details about the trip soon.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken