

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of morning trading on Monday, with the major averages bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line following the strong upward move seen during last week's trading.



Currently, the major averages are posting modest losses. The Dow is down 35.06 points or 0.1 percent at 34,372.54, the Nasdaq is down 3.92 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 13,784.01 and the S&P 500 is down 35.06 points or 0.1 percent at 34,372.54.



The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders seem reluctant to make significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets after last week's strong gains lifted the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to their best closing levels in over a year.



A number of traders also likely remain away from their desks amid an abbreviated trading session and the 4th of July holiday on Tuesday.



When trading resumes, the focus will shift to the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting along with the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report.



Recent data has pointed to a resilient U.S. economy, while slowing inflation has added to optimism about the outlook for interest rates.



While the Fed is still widely expected to raise interest rates by a quarter point next month, traders are hopeful that will be end of the rate-hiking cycle.



On the U.S. economic front, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted at a slightly faster rate in the month of June.



The ISM said its manufacturing PMI edged down to 46.0 in June from 46.9 in May, with a reading below 50 indicating contraction. The dip surprised economists, who had expected the index to inch up to 47.2.



A separate report released by the Commerce Department showed U.S. construction spending climbed by more than expected in the month of May, although the advance came following a notably downwardly revised increase in April.



Sector News



Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.



Banking stocks have shown a strong move to the upside, however, with the KBW Bank Index jumping by 1.9 percent.



Considerable strength is also visible among steel stocks, as reflected by the 1.5 percent gain being posted by the NYSE Arca Steel Index. The index has reached its best intraday level in well over two months.



Brokerage, tobacco and oil service stocks are also seeing some strength on the day, while pharmaceutical stocks have come under pressure.



Within the pharmaceutical sector, AstraZeneca(AZN) has moved sharply lower after results from a high-level study of a new lung cancer treatment lagged expectations.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply higher during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged by 1.7 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped by 1.3 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index has fallen by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are both down by 0.1 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have bounced back near the unchanged line after seeing initial weakness. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by less than a basis point at 3.811 percent.



