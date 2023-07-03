DJ Valbiotis announces the appointment of Charlotte JEZEQUEL as Director of Human Relations and Executive Committee member

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Valbiotis announces the appointment of Charlotte JEZEQUEL as Director of Human Relations and Executive Committee member -- With over 20 years' professional experience in a range of HR roles at major international groups, Charlotte JEZEQUEL has built her career around people-centered values and strong CSR convictions. -- She brings invaluable experience, vision and leadership to support the transformation and reorganization of Valbiotis, a biotech company in transition which will very shortly be entering the commercialization phase. -- Her role will be to define a business partner HR policy to support growth, the attainment of strategic ambitions, talent management and CSR. La Rochelle, July 3, 2023 (17:40 CEST) - Valbiotis (FR0013254851 - ALVAL, PEA/SME eligible), a commercially oriented Research and Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, announces the appointment of Charlotte JEZEQUEL as Director of Human Relations and Executive Committee member. Charlotte JEZEQUEL joined the Valbiotis team as Director of Human Relations on March 13, with the aim of supporting the company as it embarks on its transition to a new commercial phase. Her arrival is of crucial importance in this stage of Valbiotis' expansion. Charlotte JEZEQUEL brings to the company extensive expertise as Director of Human Resources, forged in a career spanning more than 20 years with major international groups. With a background in both law and human resources management, Charlotte JEZEQUEL has held a variety of cross-functional HR positions in different sectors, notably in the food industry with Mondelez, but also in the pharmaceutical industry at Laboratoire Fournier, GSK, Pfizer and, most recently, as Director of Human Resources at Biogen. "Having gained extensive experience in major companies, I'm proud to be joining the talented team at Valbiotis, whose history has been built on a continuity of innovation, and which is now entering an exciting new phase. Its transition from an R&D-driven company to one focused on product commercialization and revenue generation involves a shift in priorities and represents a real challenge. As a member of the Valbiotis Executive Committee, I will be committed to continuing to drive forward the company's promising future, while maintaining a stimulating and fulfilling working environment for everyone", says Charlotte JEZEQUEL, Director of Human Relations and Valbiotis Executive Committee member. Sébastien PELTIER, co-founder and Valbiotis Executive Committee Chairman, comments: "Charlotte JEZEQUEL's extensive Human Relations expertise and her specific organizational skills around culture, openness, dialogue, inclusion and diversity provide us with invaluable assets to support a trajectory that will accelerate in the coming months, as our R&D-focused company begins its transition to a revenue-generating model closer to patient needs. Charlotte will be instrumental in the success of our strategic plan. I am delighted to welcome her at this particularly exciting time for Valbiotis." Laurent LÉVY, Chairman of the Nanobiotix Executive Board and Chairman of the Valbiotis Supervisory Board, adds: "Along with the entire Supervisory Board, I am delighted to welcome Charlotte JEZEQUEL to the Valbiotis Executive Committee. Her experience gained working for major groups, her comprehensive and strategic vision of HR, and her genuine leadership skills will be decisive in helping to accelerate Valbiotis' growth. I believe it is essential to put people at the heart of a company that focuses all its resources on serving patients, and that is committed to sustainable and responsible development." About Valbiotis Valbiotis is a commercially oriented Research & Development company, committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic and cardiovascular diseases in response to unmet medical needs. Valbiotis has adopted an innovative approach, aiming to revolutionize healthcare by developing a new class of health nutrition products designed to reduce the risk of major metabolic diseases, relying on a multi-target strategy enabled by the use of plant-based terrestrial and marine resources. Internationally, its products are intended to be the subject of licensing or distribution agreements with global and regional health and nutrition players. In France, Valbiotis will be responsible for marketing its own products. Created at the beginning of 2014 in La Rochelle, the Company has forged numerous partnerships with leading academic centers. The Company has established three sites in France - Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and Riom (63) - and a subsidiary in Quebec City (Canada). Valbiotis is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by the BPI label. Valbiotis has also been awarded "Young Innovative Company" status and has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). Valbiotis is a PEA-SME eligible company. For more information about Valbiotis, please visit: www.valbiotis.com Contacts Corporate communication / Valbiotis media@valbiotis.com Carole ROCHER Communication and Public Affairs Director Marc DELAUNAY Communication Manager +33 6 73 59 79 55 Financial communication / Seitosei Actifin Stéphane RUIZ Associate Director +33 1 56 88 11 14 sruiz@actifin.fr Name: Valbiotis ISIN code: FR0013254851 Ticker symbol: ALVAL EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valbiotis' objectives. Valbiotis considers that these projections are based on rational hypotheses and the information available to Valbiotis at the present time. However, in no way does this constitute a guarantee of future performance, and these projections may be affected by changes in economic conditions and financial markets, as well as certain risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Valbiotis Universal Registration Document filed to the French Financial Markets Regulator (AMF) on April 26, 2023. This document is available on the Company's website (www.valbiotis.com). 