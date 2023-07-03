Anzeige
WKN: A2DS5F | ISIN: FR0013254851 | Ticker-Symbol: 8JD
Frankfurt
03.07.23
08:12 Uhr
4,270 Euro
-0,050
-1,16 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VALBIOTIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALBIOTIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1504,35019:50
03.07.2023 | 18:13
Valbiotis announces the appointment of Charlotte JEZEQUEL as Director of Human Relations and Executive Committee member

DJ Valbiotis announces the appointment of Charlotte JEZEQUEL as Director of Human Relations and Executive Committee member 

VALBIOTIS SA 
Valbiotis announces the appointment of Charlotte JEZEQUEL as Director of Human Relations and Executive Committee member 
03-Jul-2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
Press release 
 
 
Valbiotis announces the appointment 
of Charlotte JEZEQUEL as Director of Human Relations 
and Executive Committee member 
   -- With over 20 years' professional experience in a range of HR roles at major international groups, 
  Charlotte JEZEQUEL has built her career around people-centered values and strong CSR convictions. 
   -- She brings invaluable experience, vision and leadership to support the transformation and reorganization 
  of Valbiotis, a biotech company in transition which will very shortly be entering the commercialization phase. 
 
   -- Her role will be to define a business partner HR policy to support growth, the attainment of strategic 
  ambitions, talent management and CSR. 
 
La Rochelle, July 3, 2023 (17:40 CEST) - Valbiotis (FR0013254851 - ALVAL, PEA/SME eligible), a commercially oriented 
Research and Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic and 
cardiovascular diseases, announces the appointment of Charlotte JEZEQUEL as Director of Human Relations and Executive 
Committee member. 
 
Charlotte JEZEQUEL joined the Valbiotis team as Director of Human Relations on March 13, with the aim of supporting the 
company as it embarks on its transition to a new commercial phase. Her arrival is of crucial importance in this stage 
of Valbiotis' expansion. 
 
Charlotte JEZEQUEL brings to the company extensive expertise as Director of Human Resources, forged in a career 
spanning more than 20 years with major international groups. With a background in both law and human resources 
management, Charlotte JEZEQUEL has held a variety of cross-functional HR positions in different sectors, notably in the 
food industry with Mondelez, but also in the pharmaceutical industry at Laboratoire Fournier, GSK, Pfizer and, most 
recently, as Director of Human Resources at Biogen. 
"Having gained extensive experience in major companies, I'm proud to be joining the talented team at Valbiotis, whose 
history has been built on a continuity of innovation, and which is now entering an exciting new phase. Its transition 
from an R&D-driven company to one focused on product commercialization and revenue generation involves a shift in 
priorities and represents a real challenge. As a member of the Valbiotis Executive Committee, I will be committed to 
continuing to drive forward the company's promising future, while maintaining a stimulating and fulfilling working 
environment for everyone", says Charlotte JEZEQUEL, Director of Human Relations and Valbiotis Executive Committee 
member. 
Sébastien PELTIER, co-founder and Valbiotis Executive Committee Chairman, comments: 
"Charlotte JEZEQUEL's extensive Human Relations expertise and her specific organizational skills around culture, 
openness, dialogue, inclusion and diversity provide us with invaluable assets to support a trajectory that will 
accelerate in the coming months, as our R&D-focused company begins its transition to a revenue-generating model closer 
to patient needs. Charlotte will be instrumental in the success of our strategic plan. I am delighted to welcome her at 
this particularly exciting time for Valbiotis." 
Laurent LÉVY, Chairman of the Nanobiotix Executive Board and Chairman of the Valbiotis Supervisory Board, adds: "Along 
with the entire Supervisory Board, I am delighted to welcome Charlotte JEZEQUEL to the Valbiotis Executive Committee. 
Her experience gained working for major groups, her comprehensive and strategic vision of HR, and her genuine 
leadership skills will be decisive in helping to accelerate Valbiotis' growth. I believe it is essential to put people 
at the heart of a company that focuses all its resources on serving patients, and that is committed to sustainable and 
responsible development." 
 
About Valbiotis 
Valbiotis is a commercially oriented Research & Development company, committed to scientific innovation for preventing 
and combating metabolic and cardiovascular diseases in response to unmet medical needs. 
Valbiotis has adopted an innovative approach, aiming to revolutionize healthcare by developing a new class of health 
nutrition products designed to reduce the risk of major metabolic diseases, relying on a multi-target strategy enabled 
by the use of plant-based terrestrial and marine resources. 
Internationally, its products are intended to be the subject of licensing or distribution agreements with global and 
regional health and nutrition players. In France, Valbiotis will be responsible for marketing its own products. 
Created at the beginning of 2014 in La Rochelle, the Company has forged numerous partnerships with leading academic 
centers. The Company has established three sites in France - Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and Riom (63) - and a subsidiary 
in Quebec City (Canada). 
Valbiotis is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by the BPI 
label. Valbiotis has also been awarded "Young Innovative Company" status and has received major financial support from 
the European Union for its research programs via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). Valbiotis is a PEA-SME 
eligible company. 
For more information about Valbiotis, please visit: www.valbiotis.com 
 
 
Contacts 
Corporate communication / Valbiotis 
media@valbiotis.com 
 
Carole ROCHER 
Communication and Public Affairs Director 
 
Marc DELAUNAY 
Communication Manager 
+33 6 73 59 79 55 
 
Financial communication / Seitosei Actifin 
Stéphane RUIZ 
Associate Director 
+33 1 56 88 11 14 
sruiz@actifin.fr 
 
 
 
 
Name: Valbiotis 
ISIN code: FR0013254851 
Ticker symbol: ALVAL 
EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 
 
This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valbiotis' objectives. Valbiotis considers that these 
projections are based on rational hypotheses and the information available to Valbiotis at the present time. However, 
in no way does this constitute a guarantee of future performance, and these projections may be affected by changes in 
economic conditions and financial markets, as well as certain risks and uncertainties, including those described in the 
Valbiotis Universal Registration Document filed to the French Financial Markets Regulator (AMF) on April 26, 2023. This 
document is available on the Company's website (www.valbiotis.com). 
This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or a solicitation 
to purchase or subscribe to Valbiotis' shares or financial securities in any country. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: 2023-07-03_PR_VALBIOTIS_NOMINATION_CHARLOTTE_JEZEQUEL 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     VALBIOTIS SA 
         12F, Rue Paul Vatine 
         17180 Périgny 
         France 
Phone:      0546286258 
E-mail:     contact@valbiotis.com 
Internet:    www.valbiotis.com 
ISIN:      FR0013254851 
Euronext Ticker: ALVAL 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1671581 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1671581 03-Jul-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1671581&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2023 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)

