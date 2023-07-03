Ericsson: D&I Weekly News Round Up: Inclusion, Mental Health, and More

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2023 / Ericsson:

Originally published by Ericsson

Caroline Berns, Head of Diversity & Inclusion and Talent Acquisition, MMEA

Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round up. Today we are talking about EU's new pay transparency directive, the 4-day workweek, a TED Talk on anxiety, and a World Down Syndrome Day campaign worth watching.

Future of work

When the UK finalized their 4-day workweek pilot, over 90% of the participating companies decided to continue with the model - but for a few companies, it didn't work out. Interesting article looking at the other side of the 4-day workweek.

Gender pay gap

According to the European Parliament, on average, women in the EU earn 13% less than men for doing the same job. On Thursday, the European Parliament approved the new EU pay transparency directive, aiming to narrow the gender pay gap. Read more here.

Mental health

"How to calm your anxiety, from a neuroscientist" is an interesting new TED Talk from Wendy Suzuki, sharing two evidence-based activities that can help to manage anxiety.

Inclusion

The 21st of March was World Down Syndrome Day. CoorDown, the Italian non-profit that promotes and protects the rights of people with Down syndrome, launched another campaign worth watching: "Ridiculous Excuses not to be Inclusive".

