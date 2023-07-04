

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) said more than 300 new electric vans from Rivian will be rolled out in Germany in the coming weeks. They joins a fleet of thousands of electric vans already in operation in Europe, including more than 1,000 electric vans in Germany. Amazon noted that it has added thousands of charging stations at its facilities across Europe.



Amazon's custom electric delivery vans from Rivian are the product of Amazon's partnership with Rivian, which they announced in 2019 when Amazon co-founded, and became the first signatory of The Climate Pledge-a commitment to reach net-zero carbon across its operations by 2040.



Amazon started rolling out its custom electric delivery vans from Rivian in the U.S. last summer and has more than 3,000 vans delivering packages in over 500 U.S. cities and regions. The company plans to have 100,000 electric delivery vehicles from Rivian on the road globally by 2030, helping to save millions of metric tons of carbon per year.



