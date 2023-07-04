

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY.PK, SBRY.L) reported that its like-for-like sales excluding fuel were up 9.8% for the 16 weeks to 24 June 2023. Total retail sales, excluding fuel, were up 9.2% for the period.



The Group recorded strong Grocery performance, with sales up 11%. General Merchandise sales were up 4%, with Argos sales up 5.1%. Clothing sales declined 3.7%.



The Group continues to expect fiscal 23/24 underlying profit before tax of between 640 million pounds and 700 million pounds and to generate at least 500 million pounds of Retail free cash flow.



