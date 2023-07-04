

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - PNE Group and TotalEnergies Renewables SAS have agreed on the sale of five photovoltaic solar projects in Romania. The projects under development have a combined total size of 208 megawatt peak. The companies noted that PNE shall remain responsible for further project development until ready-to-build stage is achieved.



Marin de Montbel, VP Renewable Explorer - New Markets, said: 'The development of these projects allows us to deploy the company's expertise in solar power generation and strengthens our presence in Eastern Europe with the acquisition of a portfolio of solar projects in Poland with a total capacity of 200 MW.'



