

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Aegon (AGN.L, AEG), on Tuesday, announced that it has completed the combination of its Dutch pension, life and non-life insurance, banking, and mortgage origination activities with a.s.r., and the beginning of its asset management partnership with a.s.r. As part of the transaction, Aegon received EUR 2.2 billion cash proceeds and a 29.99% stake in a.s.r.



The company further stated that the relationship agreement has been slightly amended so that two matters now require unanimous approval of a.s.r.'s Supervisory Board. These relate to CEO succession in the case the current CEO of a.s.r. steps down before the end of his current term, and material decisions on capital management which would lead to a change in the risk profile. The rest of the relationship agreement, including affirmative votes on significant changes to a.s.r.'s dividend policy, certain dilutive transactions, and certain M&A transactions, remains unchanged.



The completion of the transaction will result in a significant increase of Aegon's Cash Capital at the Holding. As previously indicated, Aegon expects to initiate a EUR 1.5 billion share buyback program over a 12-month period shortly.



