

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain unemployment declined sharply in June to hit the lowest level since 2008, reflecting the labor market tightness, data from the labor ministry showed on Tuesday.



Registered unemployment reached 2.68 million in June, the lowest level in the last 15 years. Over the last twelve months, the decline in unemployed persons was 200,000.



The number of people out of work fell by 50,268 or 1.84 percent from May.



The ministry said the uninterrupted improvement in the labor market over the past 14 months took the number of unemployed below three million.



All sectors expect agriculture posted a general decrease in unemployment. Unemployment in services dropped 42,133 and by 4,888 in industry. The decrease in construction was 1,688.



